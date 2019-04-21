Marlin Overby

Marlin Duane Overby, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Mar. 6, 2019.
He was born on April 11, 1933 to George and Esther (Mittlestadt) Overby. Marlin served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
In 1956, Marlin married Gloria Holmes. They had four children and built their lives and home in Menomonie.
Marlin did some farming in his early years before working construction, specializing in laying terrazzo floors. He was always there to lend a hand for whoever needed it.
Marlin is survived by his daughters, Patty (Holland) Millar, Peggy (Sean) Lawson, and Sharon Overby; grandchildren and their families, Jamie O’Brien, Maria Erickson, Josh Millar, Brandi Holcomb, Michael McQuiston, Jean Creel, and Jacquilyn Roaque; brother Eugene (Janice) Overby; sister Deloris Stark; nephews, nieces and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria; son Marlin Jr.; grandsons, Justin Millar, Jeffery Millar and Randy McQuiston; brother and sister-in-law LaMoyne and Maxine Overby and brother-in-law Ralph Stark.
We are grateful for the time spent together.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Koepp officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
