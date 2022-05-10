Marlis J. Gudmanson, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021.
Marlis was born on September 21, 1937, a daughter of Carl and Florence (Etta) Keiner. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School and took great pride in working in environmental services for healthcare organizations.
Marlis had a determined but gentle soul with many areas of interest and things she held dear. She loved shoveling snow and yard work, dancing, and football, putting up her Packer curtains each season to show her pride in her team. Marlis had a love of musical theater with her favorite role being “Glinda” in The Wizard of Oz and always was up for a pizza party. She enjoyed thrifting and was ahead of her time with her approach to holistic integrated health. She was also a trickster who loved Halloween and sharing her “witch” character and holiday baking creations with her children, family, and friends. She taught Sunday school and was spiritual. Her favorite saying was “Lord there isn’t anything you and I can’t do together.”
Those left to remember Marlis include: her children: daughter, Kayla Ericksen, daughter, Mary Beth (Randy) Resimius, son, Don (Lynn) Gudmanson, and daughter, Susan Gudmanson; grandchildren: Doniell Ericksen (Ben Marks) Kelce Gold (Michael Nyguen), Misty (James) Barrett, and Carla (Marvin) Knight; Friends: Carol Braun, Paul Anderson, Mike Matz, Rose and Peter Vickery, the Mark Johnson family, in addition to many nieces and nephews, other friends and relatives. Marlis is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Patricia Black and Mary Biesterveld.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Victoria Vande Zande and all the staff at Dove Healthcare Bloomer, Kari Engelstad, Katie Hoppe, and Joe Muench, St. Croix Hospice, the Marriott Residence Inn staff, family and friends that provided their support, caring, kindness and love.
A memorial service will be on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Private burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery.