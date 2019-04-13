Marlowe R. Yule, 79 of Fall Creek passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire surrounded by his loving family.
Marlowe was born on August 10, 1939 to James and Mable (Vogler) Yule in Eau Claire. Marlowe “Butch” Yule and Judith “Judy” Hemenway were married March 19, 1960.
Butch never knew a stranger. He would talk with anyone. Butch was the most courageous, kind, soft spoken man you would ever want to meet. He was a great loving father. He taught is children how to do many mechanical and construction projects. Butch enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing with the family. He spent many weekends at the Gordan Flowage. Butch enjoyed playing cards and dice. He was a comedian and prankster and loved to laugh. Many jokes were told by him. Also, you would never want to play basketball with him. He would beat you every time with his skyhook shot. There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t fix. It started when he was two years old taking apart his brothers clock and erector set and putting it back together again. His mechanical fascination continued with the automotive industry. Butch apprenticed at Olson’s Automotive repair shop in Eau Claire. From there he joined Excel Energy (NSP). He enjoyed working on and fixing their service fleet for many years. He really enjoyed the people he worked with there. He retired from Excel Energy in 1998.
Butch has had a very long battle with Alzheimer’s. His family thanks all the Heritage Staff and St Croix Hospice staff for their love, care and support they have provided for the entire family. He was loved very much by his family and will be deeply missed.
Butch is survived by his sons, Jon (Jayne) Yule of Fall Creek and Doug (Angela) Yule of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Jordan (Beth) Yule, Marissa (Matthew) Myers, Ayden, Gunner and Griffen; great grandchildren, Zoey, Cali, Jozi, Madisyn and Maxton; sister, Carmaine Ash; brother, Monroe (Jean) Yule and several nieces and nephews.
Marlowe was proceeded in death by his wife, Judith “Judy”; parents, James and Mable; his sister, Lauray Yule.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00am at Smith Funeral Chapel with services at 11:00am with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial will follow the services at Rest Haven Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.