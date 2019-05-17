Marlyn King

Marlyn Lorraine King, 94, of Blair, WI, and formerly of Eleva, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Grand View Care Center in Blair. Marlyn was born on August 14, 1924, in Glenwood, Iowa to Lloyd and Cora (Lewis) Luren. She married George A. King on October 27, 1945, in Eau Claire, WI.
Marlyn is survived by her 4 children: Cynthia (Ryan) Sheehy of Arcadia, Terry (Karen) King of Washington, George (Carol) King of Augusta, Jerry (Theresa) King of California; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sister: Lorna (Francis) Holmes of Wisconsin Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 sister and 1 brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Bill Kermott officiating. Friends and family may call from 9:00 AM until the time of services. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.wozneykillianfh.com.