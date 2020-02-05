Marlyn Leach

Marlyn L. Leach, 83, of Colfax, WI died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Colfax, WI.
Marlyn was born to Ward and Mabel (Mittlestadt) Leach in Menomonie, WI, on November 3, 1936. Marlyn worked in many different jobs throughout his lifetime, some of which included making automobiles in Kenosha, WI, to farming, to cutting meats, painting houses, and his favorite, playing drums in a polka/country band. Marlyn married Marlene Johnson on April 20, 1956, in Menomonie, WI, and together they had four children. Marlyn was a huge Packers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking the annual fishing trip to Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his children, Beth (Les) Kuesel of Menomonie, WI and Susan (Keith) Erickson, Kevin Leach and Ellen (Gary) Anderson, all of Colfax, WI; nine grandchildren, Nora (Alex Cook) Berner of Billings, MT, Katina (Jacob) Jessop of Bellevue, NE, Adam (Sarah) Erickson of Ben Lomond, CA and Evan Erickson, Nathan (Megan) Erickson, Riley Leach, Kari Anderson, Chad (Ashleigh) Anderson and Kayla (Nick) Wuollet, all of Colfax, WI; and 13 great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Kaitlyn, Asher, Melanie, Jillian, Chloe, Trinity, Bradlee, Malachi, Isaac, Ellie, Otto and Vivian. He is further survived by his sister, Fern Nokken, and twin brother, Merlyn (Lou) Leach, along with many nieces and nephews.
Marlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Mabel; four brothers, Garland, Darold, Howard and Ervin; and five sisters, Francis, Audrey, Lois, Barb and Donna.
Marlyn’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice and Colfax Health and Rehab Center for their loving care.
Memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax, WI.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.