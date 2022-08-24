Marlyn Pagel passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire as a result of an injury from a fall.

Marlyn Alice Kurschner was born in Eau Claire to Hazel (Berg) and Leonard Kurschner on February 13, 1934. She fondly remembered her childhood days living in Foster, WI. She attended Jobs rural school through 8th grade and Eau Claire Senior High.

