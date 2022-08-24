Marlyn Pagel passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire as a result of an injury from a fall.
Marlyn Alice Kurschner was born in Eau Claire to Hazel (Berg) and Leonard Kurschner on February 13, 1934. She fondly remembered her childhood days living in Foster, WI. She attended Jobs rural school through 8th grade and Eau Claire Senior High.
In 1952 she married Richard Siewert at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and raised 6 children on the family farm near Brackett, WI. Marlyn was a “Domestic Coordinator” with many unofficial titles – including but not limited to: short order cook, baker, gardener, seamstress, referee, pediatrician and ER doctor, talent agent, activities director, and on-call chauffeur. No problem was too big or too small to attempt and accomplish.
In 1970 she started employment at Photo Art in Eau Claire and enjoyed her family of co-workers.
In 1977 she and Richard divorced. She then became a Directory Assistance Operator with Ameritech, retiring after 25 years of service.
In 1983 she married Theron Pagel and extended her immediate family. Over the next 37 years they enjoyed Siewert and Pagel family get togethers, Eau Claire Cavalier and Milwaukee Brewer baseball games, casino bus trips, and many polka dancing travels with their group of friends.
She is sadly missed by her six children, Jackie (Mike) Dahl of Eau Claire, Larry (Susan) Siewert of Mt. Dora, FL, Peter (Nancy) Siewert of Golden Valley, MN, Bill (Bonnie) Siewert, Karalene Meyer, and Cathy Siewert all of Eau Claire; Seven grandchildren, Libbie Dahl and Aubree (Soha) Javaherian, Erica and Leanne Siewert, Owen and Molly Siewert, Dale Meyer, and great-grandson Tucker Ellinghuysen. Sister Bonee DeWitz of Eau Claire, sister-in-law Ilene Steinmeyer of Menomonie, stepsons Bryan (Melanie) Pagel and Bruce (Lisa) Pagel and their families, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also near and dear to Marlyn were her many friends that she met along her journey through life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theron, brothers, Gene Kurschner, Harvey and David Olson, and Richard Siewert the father of her 6 children.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. A private service will be held prior to the visitation.
We would like to thank Dr. Setla of Mayo Clinic, Dr. Oas of Oas Chiropractic, the staff at Dove West, and Marlyn’s many caregivers over the past few years.
A special thank you to Pastor David Irgens and Pastor Dan of Saving Grace Lutheran Church for their friendship and spiritual guidance. The family requests that memorials be given to the Saving Grace Lutheran Church building fund.
