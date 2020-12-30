Marlys Blodgett

Marlys E. Blodgett, 73, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Care Partners Stonewood in Eau Claire with her family at her side.
She was born August 8, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louie and Doris (Sundem) Schlewitz. Marlys attended Eau Claire Memorial High School. After high school, she worked as a server at Woo’s Pagoda Restaurant. In 1968 she began driving school bus for Chippewa Yellow Bus Company. Following ten years driving school bus, she transitioned to driving municipal transit busses for the City of Eau Claire until her retirement.
Marlys married the love of her life, Jerry Blodgett, on October 10, 1981, at North Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire. He passed away in 2015. In her free time, Marlys enjoyed bowling, playing dice, cards, sewing and crafting. She was a member of the USBC for many years and enjoyed taking many trips with fellow bowlers.
Marlys family will always remember her as being a most generous person. In 1984, Marlys donated one of her kidneys to her brother, Larry, which exemplifies who she was. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person that enjoyed spending precious time with family.
Marlys is survived by her three children, Kimberly Johnson of Eau Claire, Kelly Bungartz of Menomonie, WI and Kris (Pat) Niles of Appleton, WI; two grandchildren, Jessica Drefko and Kendra (Jordan Jones) Berg; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Addison, Aidyn and Araya Berg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; brother, Larry; sister, Pearl Schmidt; brother-in-law, Norman Schmidt; and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI with Pastor Cheri Miskimen officiating. This service will be livestreamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Please note, facemasks are required to enter the facility.
