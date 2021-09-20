Marlys Janet (Running-Munroe) Drinkwine, age 98 of Menomonie Wi died on Thursday September 16, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born February 17, 1923, in Downsville WI to Oscar and Emma (Bjornson) Running. Marlys grew up in the Downsville and Menomonie area. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1941.
Marlys married William Munroe on June 30, 1942, in Menomonie WI. He was killed in Italy on April 27, 1945, while serving in WWII where he earned a purple heart.
Marlys married LeRoy Drinkwine on August 7, 1946, in Stillwater MN.
Marlys spent her life taking care of home and family, moving from Downsville to Pardeeville, to Verona and then back to Downsville in 1985 when Lee retired. In 2006 they moved to Menomonie where she lived until 2020.
Marlys is survived by her children, William Munroe of Menomonie, Robert Drinkwine of Downsville, Susan (Larry) Johnson of Center City MN, Steven Drinkwine of Downsville, Linda (Jon) Balsiger of Cambria, Kathy (Kelly) Poole of Verona and Lori Freitag (Bill Way) of Belleville. She is survived by 19 grandchildren 37 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren with another one expected in February 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy in 2012, son Michael in 1978, daughter Judith (Munroe) Kadinger in 1997, a daughter-in-law Linda Munroe in 2008, a granddaughter in law Angela Johnson in 2010, her parents and siblings: Margaret, John, Elaine, LeMoine and Jean. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Coy & Julia and Leroy’s 8 siblings: Lynn, Perry, Denver, Wilma, Grace, Lucille, Hazel and Lanor.
Marlys’s greatest love was being able to prepare family meals and host family events. She loved to crochet afghans and doilies and was an avid reader. We will miss her always but we know she is out of pain and at peace.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday September 21, 2021, at New Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co WI.
A special thank you to the staff at The Neighbors and Dunn County in addition to the staff at Mayo LaCrosse Hospital.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.