Marlys Marian Reece, age 92 of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare – West in Eau Claire on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Marlys was born on February 17, 1930 in Wahpeton, North Dakota to Robert and Irene Marks and later lived in Crystal Lake, IL, Lake Geneva, WI, and Eau Claire.
Marlys was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed watching sports, being outdoors, and was an avid animal lover. If you were to ask what she was most proud of, she would most certainly say her kids. She was sassy with a “polite” stubbornness and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind (which she passed down to her children), while also being a sweetheart of a person with a great sense of humor and a quick wit about her. You could find her most weekends at local taverns enjoying the camaraderie and a couple of Old Styles, which she enjoyed right up until the end (only the non-alcoholic version).
Marlys is survived by her brother Robert (Virginia) Marks; children: Jean Acup, James (Patricia) Albrecht, Mark Stardy and Michael (Nicole) Reece; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by additional relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; son Scott Reece; and husbands: Calvin “Chub” Albrecht, Grant Stardy and James Reece.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please place a donation in her honor with the Alzheimer’s Association.
A private interment will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial park in Ridgefield, Ill.
The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude for the compassion, love and wonderful care she received at Dove Healthcare – West.