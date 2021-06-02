Marshall McCann, age 94, of Mondovi passed away Sunday, May 23 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born November 13, 1926 to Clarence and Mabel (Eastenson) McCann in the township of Drammen. Marshall had a busy life. First and foremost he was a farmer, but he also spent time in Alaska working on a tug boat, working construction for his brother Wayne and a time working at Presto in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his sister, Delores Culver of Cameron, and brother, Aaron McCann of Sultan, Washington State.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Millard, Alfred, Clarence, Wayne, Gerald and Laverne; and sisters, May, Gladys and Mabel. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 5 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family and online condolences can be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.