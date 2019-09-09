Martha Amundson

Martha O. Amundson, age 87 of Menomonie, passed away on Saturday, September 07, 2019 at Autumn Village in Menomonie.
Martha was born July 11, 1932 to Joseph and Anna (Yamriska) Fizel in Dunn County near Connorsville. She went to Oak Lawn School in the Township of Sheridan for 8 years and the 4 years at Boyceville High School graduating in 1949. After graduation she worked at Montgomery Wards, an insurance company and at the Federal Cartridge Company.
She married Raymond Amundson on August 18, 1951. Together they had 4 children, Dean, Gloria, Larry and Darlene. After Ray passed away in 2001, she married Jim Dregney on August 26, 2005.
She spent many winters in Arizona. Martha loved feeding the hummingbirds and Orioles. Her greatest passion was dancing.
Martha is survived by her children Dean (Cathy) Amundson of Gold Canyon, AZ, Gloria (David) Hicks of Amery, WI, Larry (Felicia) Amundson of New Richmond, WI and Darlene (Mike) Sampson of Prairie Farm, WI; 6 grandchildren Chad (Bridget) Amundson, Jon Amundson (Bonnie), Tara Amundson, Michael Sampson, Tyler Sampson and Ray Job Amundson; brothers Leon, John and Bob; a sister Betty. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Raymond and Jim, brother Melvin, sisters Ethel Lowell, Alvy Koleff, Leona Petereck, Zella Anderson and Julia Wold.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at West Akers Lutheran Church in the Township of New Haven, Dunn County with Pastor Mark Woeltge officiating. Burial will take place at Vanceburg Cemetery in the Township of Sheridan, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
