Martha (Marty) J. Fuller, 90, passed away on Friday April 28, 2023 while under hospice care. She was born on December 2, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana to Henry and Ethel (Ritchie) Doninger. She attended Indiana University where she was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board honor societies. While at IU, she met her husband Chuck, wed on March 17, 1952 and then graduated in 1954. They then moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she was a teacher for one year at Memorial High School and later worked during tax seasons with Chuck, who was a self-employed accountant.
Marty was involved in numerous community and church organizations including Service League, P.E.O. and United Methodist Women. She served as treasurer for P.E.O. and Lake Street United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer at Hillcrest Country Club and then at Wild Ridge/Mill Run until age 86. Marty was always competitive in tournaments and even got a hole-in-one! She enjoyed bridge, playing several times a week in different clubs. She will also be remembered for baking cookies, pies with flaky crusts and her infamous butterhorn dinner rolls. Afternoons and evenings at home she would be found watching sporting events and reading a good book.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Jan) Fuller, daughter Janice (Paul) Anderson, grandsons Alex (Erica) Fuller and Matt (Shaye) Anderson, brothers Clarence (Judy) Doninger and Joe (Cilla) Doninger, brother-in-law Jerry (Nancy) Fuller, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Rose Saltsgaver, husband Chuck and nephew Wayne Fuller.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. A visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. precedes the service and a luncheon immediately follows. Interment of cremains will be held privately at a later date.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Heatherwood Assisted Living, Home Companions and Towerlight Assisted Living for the care and compassion she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Street United Methodist Church, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic and Eau Claire YMCA are welcomed.