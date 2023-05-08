Martha (Marty) Fuller Pic.jpg

Martha (Marty) J. Fuller, 90, passed away on Friday April 28, 2023 while under hospice care. She was born on December 2, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana to Henry and Ethel (Ritchie) Doninger. She attended Indiana University where she was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board honor societies. While at IU, she met her husband Chuck, wed on March 17, 1952 and then graduated in 1954. They then moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she was a teacher for one year at Memorial High School and later worked during tax seasons with Chuck, who was a self-employed accountant.

Marty was involved in numerous community and church organizations including Service League, P.E.O. and United Methodist Women. She served as treasurer for P.E.O. and Lake Street United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer at Hillcrest Country Club and then at Wild Ridge/Mill Run until age 86. Marty was always competitive in tournaments and even got a hole-in-one! She enjoyed bridge, playing several times a week in different clubs. She will also be remembered for baking cookies, pies with flaky crusts and her infamous butterhorn dinner rolls. Afternoons and evenings at home she would be found watching sporting events and reading a good book.

