Martha Marie Gaustad of River Falls, WI passed away on February 1, 2021 following a gas explosion and house fire at her home. Martha was born Martha Marie Long on July 19, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI to Johan (Jack) and Muriel Long, the second of four children.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Gaustad.
She is survived by her brother, John Long of North Canton, OH; her sisters, Janet Drevlow (Long) of Eau Claire, WI and Ruth Bodenschatz (Long) of FT Myers, FL.
Martha’s daughter Kari Gaustad was injured but survived the fire and grandson Jared was away at the time.
Martha is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Kari and Jared have lost virtually all of their material possessions in this fire. A relief fund to assist in their recovery has been established at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls, WI. Friends wishing to contribute to this family can mail their tax deductible donation checks to: Ezekiel Lutheran Church Attention: Paul Moe 202 South 2nd Street River Falls, WI 54022. Please write on the memo line: The Martha Gaustad Fund.
