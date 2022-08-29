Reverend Martha G. Hendricks passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022 at age 81. She was born to the late Paul and Virginia (Gustuson) Glasoe on May 17, 1941.

Martha is survived by her two sons David (Peggy) and Paul (Shelly) Kincaid, sisters Chris (Bill Koeckeritz) Glasoe and Sigrid (Toni) Glasoe, nieces Allison Koeckeritz, Anna Koeckeritz, nephew Johnathan (Temi) Koeckeritz, and grandsons Benjamin Kincaid and Ryan Falch. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Hendricks.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hendricks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.