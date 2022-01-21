Martin F Dohnalik, 88, of Boyd, WI, lately living in Cottage Grove, MN, passed away on January 19, 2022. He was born March 25, 1933, along with his twin sister, in Phillips, WI to the late Anton and Mary (Varholik) Dohnalik. Marty, as he preferred to be called, graduated high school in 1951 and farmed until he enlisted in military service from June 19, 1953 to June 1956. During the service, Marty had many accomplishments, including ski school training and sharp shooter designation. He left the service with an E6 rank. Once finished with the service, Marty made his way to Milwaukee, WI and engineering school.
He met Bernice Burmeister there and married her in Boyd, WI on June 13, 1959. Marty and Bernice raised their family of four children, a fifth dying in infancy, while moving around the country as Marty was recruited for lead engineering positions, including Iowa, North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania and South Dakota. During his career, Marty designed unique machine attachments with systems that earned his employer three patents. After retiring to Boyd, WI, Marty enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He is known for his ingenious solutions to everyday tasks. He was a faith-filled man, sharing his convictions by his unwavering example.
Marty is survived by his four children, Diane Dohnalik, Cottage Grove, MN, Wayne (Margaret) Dohnalik of Sycamore, IL, Janice (Fred) Holtzman, Paragould, AR and Pamela Dobbins of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Jordan Dohnalik, Dasha Baidoo (Francis), Andrew Nordman (Amanda), Megan Dohnalik, Alexandria Dobbins, Mary Dobbins, and Violet Dobbins; great grandchildren, Dominic Dohnalik, Isabelle Baidoo, Oskar Dohnalik, Mila Baidoo, Xavier Baidoo and Serena Baidoo, his brother, Joe Dohnalik of Chicago, IL. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, his wife (2018), his son Jeffrey in infancy and his siblings, Anton Dohnalik, Mary Kucirek, Ann Wirtas and Vera Zierer.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery-Boyd. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with a 4PM Rosary and again on Monday one hour prior to services at the church.
