Martin Wayne Goss, aka Marty Little, age of 62 of the Town of Hale, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023
Marty was born April 24th, 1961 to Clarence and Elaine (Johnson) Goss. His parents preceded him in death. Marty is survived by his sisters Sharon Mathews, Shannon Goss and Sheila (John) Kutchera; his niece Danielle (Josh), and nephews John (Kaitlynn), Cole (Kelsey), Nick, Luke; great nieces Cecilia and Isabel; his Uncle Darrel, Aunt Norma (Harley), Aunt Alma, Aunt Marie, as well as a very special Aunt Sharon and their families. He was a graduate of Osseo-Fairchild High School, Class of 1979. He later attended Trans American School of Broadcasting in Wausau, graduating in 1988.
Marty was a man of passion. He was passionate about his family, especially his nieces and nephews, as well as his views of the world. You always knew how Marty felt! He was passionate about the softball and pool teams he played on when he was younger as well as the women’s softball teams he coached, from the Packer Inn to Dwyer’s My Second Home.
But, first and foremost, Marty was passionate about radio. He began his career in 1987 at WSPT in Stevens Point. Two years later, in December of 1989, he moved to WHTL in Whitehall. For over thirty years, Marty was a mainstay on the air-waves at 102.3 FM. He was passionate about music. ALL KINDS of music! And he proudly shared his passion and knowledge with anyone he met. Most of all, Marty was passionate about high school sports. His coverage of local high schools spanned generations. Before the advent of social media and “live” streaming, it was a big deal when Marty was there to call your game. Many times, the student section would begin the chant, “Wel-come Mar-ty!” clap-clap-clap-clap-clap “Wel-come Mar-ty”! A greeting he always acknowledged. It is truly difficult to define the impact Marty Little had on the families and communities of Wisconsin’s Heartland!
And rest assured, the Lord will no longer need a calendar to know when “It is Finally Fridaaaaaayyy!”
A Celebration of Life for Marty “Little” Goss will be held on Saturday, May 20th, beginning at 1 p.m. at Dwyer’s My Second Home, 13272 E. Main Street, Pigeon Falls. All are welcome!
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Goss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.