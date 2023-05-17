Martin Goss photo.png

Martin Wayne Goss, aka Marty Little, age of 62 of the Town of Hale, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023

Marty was born April 24th, 1961 to Clarence and Elaine (Johnson) Goss. His parents preceded him in death. Marty is survived by his sisters Sharon Mathews, Shannon Goss and Sheila (John) Kutchera; his niece Danielle (Josh), and nephews John (Kaitlynn), Cole (Kelsey), Nick, Luke; great nieces Cecilia and Isabel; his Uncle Darrel, Aunt Norma (Harley), Aunt Alma, Aunt Marie, as well as a very special Aunt Sharon and their families. He was a graduate of Osseo-Fairchild High School, Class of 1979. He later attended Trans American School of Broadcasting in Wausau, graduating in 1988.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin Goss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you