Martin Walter passed away in Houston, Texas on May 20th, 2021. Marty was born May 25th, 1950 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Charles and Dorothy Walter.
After graduating from West Bend High School, he began his career in retail sales. This led to several management positions in Georgia, Arizona, and ultimately Houston. While living in Houston, Marty worked in the insurance industry, leading to his establishing the Martin Walter Insurance Agency.
In 1975, Marty and Kevin Corbett were married in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marty is proceeded in death by his Father Charles Walter. He is survived by his wife Kevin, his children Chad Walter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Amanda Rufener (Will), Houston, Texas and two grandchildren, Madison and Hunter. Further he is survived by his mother Dorothy Walter, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Mary Ahern (William), Palm Coast , Florida, Charles Walter, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Daniel Walter (Beth), West Bend, Wisconsin, Ricard Walter (Maureen), Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stephen Walter,(Sandy), Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 29th in Houston, Texas.