Marvin J. Market, 79, Fort Myers, Florida (formally of Eau Claire, Wisconsin), passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Marv was born on February 12, 1943, to Juel and Peg Market in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he grew up with four siblings and graduated from Memorial High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before joining the family business, Market & Johnson, Inc., a leading general contractor and construction management firm in the Midwest before eventually becoming President in 1980 until his retirement in 1999.
On July 17, 1965, he married Sandra J. Nelson at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Marv and Sandy raised three children, spending many summers boating on the Mississippi and St Croix Rivers, where he honed his love of boating. After the loss of Sandy in 1999, Marv moved full time to Fort Myers, Florida, where he lived aboard his 60-foot Viking sport cruiser, Dee Light, for over 20 years. There, he met and married Carol Sutliffe on January 16, 2010. Marv and Carol were members of the Royal Palm Yacht Club in Fort Myers, where he served as Commodore for two years. Both were very active in the club’s activities and made many long-lasting friendships.
During Marv’s career and life as a boater, he always had an interest in weather forecasting. This interest led to his development of Marv’s Weather Service, a free web service that provided daily current, wind and sea data with the location specific buoy weather information and tropical weather reports. Marv was a licensed captain with the U.S. Coast Guard. It was his passion and mission to make recreational boating safe and more comfortable for all boaters.
Marv also had a lifelong love of photography and enjoyed sharing his skills by photographing gatherings with friends and family, as well as many public events which he shared through his Deelight website.
Marv is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Jewel (Bob) Market Peterson of Barron, Wisconsin; Jeff (Sonia) Market of Scottsdale, Arizona; Jon (Jennifer) Market of Edina, Minnesota; grandchildren, Marcus and Fran Peterson of Barron; and brother, Dan (Debbie) Market of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy; his parents, Juel and Peg Market; and siblings Ron Market, Judy Derouin and Howie Market.
As members of the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Society of Founders, Marv and Sandy played an instrumental role in helping ECCF open its doors. Marv was also on ECCF’s founding Board of Trustees and served on its Investment Committee during ECCF’s formative years.
Memorials may be made in memory of Marv to the “Society of Founders Fund” at ECCF, 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Donation can also be made online at www.eccfwi.org.
Final arrangements have been provided by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society with interment at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.