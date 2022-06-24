Marvin Paul Heck, 93, of Mondovi, WI passed away early on Thursday morning, June 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born April 22, 1929 to Paul and Ottilia (Roetter) Heck.
He grew up in German Valley, rural Mondovi. He graduated from Mondovi High School. He showed cattle at the Buffalo County Fair and was a member of the Mondovi FFA.
On July 13, 1952, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Sessions. They spent almost 70 years together. Together they farmed in the Township of Canton, rural Mondovi until they moved to Mondovi in 1993. They were blessed with 4 children.
Marvin was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, township of Canton, rural Mondovi. He held many offices of the church as well as the janitor for several years. He was an Alum of the Mondovi FFA, officer for Buffalo Pepin Shipping Association, and Farmers Union.
Marvin was known for his large home Christmas display on the corner of highways 10 and 37. He continued helping his sons farm until health slowed him down. He had his faith and a love of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; son, Dale (Mary) Heck of Durand; daughters, Lois (Curt) Bloom of Mondovi, Donna (Kurt) Engen of Mondovi; daughter-in-law, Kirsten of Mondovi; 8 grandchildren, Ann Engen, Julia Heck, Kate (Austin) Brack, Sarah Heck, Scott Bloom, Russell Heck, Marsha Heck, and Melanie Heck; brother, Leroy Heck of Mondovi; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sal & Dean McGee, Linda & Ken Wulff, Rene & Dale Laehn, Bill & Betty Sessions, Rick & Cindy Sessions, Roger Sessions (Jenny Skistad), Margaret Sessions, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Dean; infant grandchild; brothers, Armin and Earl Heck; sisters-in-law, Ruth Heck and Joan Heck
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI with Pastor Daniel Pfaffe officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Canton Township.