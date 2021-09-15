Marvin Hilman Higley was born February 13, 1929, in Eleva, WI. Marvin the son of Milo and Hildegard (Lebakken) Higley.
Upon graduating from Eleva High School in 1946, Marvin joined the Navy “because that is what you did at that time” and served 2 years, was honorably discharged and earned a World War II Victory Medal. Following his Navy service, Marvin attended college at what is now UW-Eau Claire.
While attending college, Marvin met and married Mitzi Ressler. They had their son, Sammy, and Marvin returned to work in the family business Higley Plumbing. They were married until Mitzi passed away on Marvin’s birthday, February 13, 1952.
In 1961, Joan Engen invited Marvin to a church social function, and soon after they began dating. Marvin and Joan were married June 29, 1963. Marv, Joan, and Sammy moved to Oshkosh, WI and Marvin began working for the City of Oshkosh as plumbing inspector. Marv and Joan had their son, Mark. Over the years of his career with the City, his responsibilities grew to also serving as pre-treatment coordinator, working with all of the major Oshkosh businesses on making sure their sewage met legal and environmental requirements. Marvin enjoyed the challenge and responsibilities of his career, and even continued working part-time after his retirement from the City of Oshkosh, sharing his knowledge and experience with several smaller municipalities around the Oshkosh area.
Marv was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. In his early years, fishing on streams and lakes near his home in Eleva, as well as often fishing up and down the Mississippi River. After moving to Oshkosh, Marv spent many hours fishing the Lake Winnebago system, often taking his vacation time in two-hour increments whenever the weather and fishing were good. Marv was also a creative craftsman and engineer both by credentials and by his activities. He was often working on creating things, from hunting tree stands to enhancements to his fishing boats. He would often use his craftsman skills in plumbing and building to help others.
Marv was always active in the Church. He was baptized and confirmed at Eleva Lutheran Church. Upon moving to Oshkosh, Marv continued to be active in the Church, where he was member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for over 58 years. Marv served for many years on the church council, and over the years his invitations and welcoming led many others to join Our Saviors as well.
Marv and Joan enjoyed camping and for over 25 years spent most of their summers in their trailer at Camp Holiday near Boulder Junction, WI. Marv enjoyed socializing with other campers there, and most especially loved fishing on the many area lakes. Marv made sure to know which lakes were good at various times for various fish, and he enjoyed his frequent pursuit of the “fish of ten thousand casts,” the muskie.
Marv is survived by his brother, Lewellyn; sons, Samuel and Mark (Lynn Michler); grandson, Noah; Noah’s mother, Julie; and special friends, Jim and Devon Pedersen and family. He was preceded in death by his wives, Mitzi and Joan, and his sister, Jean Davidson.
A funeral service for Marv will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1860 Wisconsin Street, with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.