Marvin K. Kaufmann passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 93, after a blessed morning with his family at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI.
He was the son of the late Martin and Amalia (Green) Kaufman, born on Aug. 6, 1928, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He grew up in Oakfield, WI, where he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Denker, who preceded him in death in 1999. They raised their family in Watertown, WI. He is survived by four children, Gregory (Diane) Kaufmann, Geoffrey (Dianna) Kaufmann, Connie Kaufmann and Heidi (Brian) Joesten; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Marvin was always a faithful and active member of the church. He served in many capacities including: church council leader, elder, Sunday school teacher, sang in many choirs, lead bible studies, worked with different youth groups, worked with elder care for special needs people, and even a quilting team. After moving to Wisconsin six years ago, Marvin wrote and illustrated a children’s book and started a book club at his apartment complex, where he read to a group whose eyesight prevented them from enjoying reading. Once COVID struck, Marvin began a calling ministry to a dozen people, to make sure they were OK every morning!
Marvin was a self-taught artist whose special talents were drawing, woodburning and relief carving. He loved to spend time with his family, travel the world, fish and cook. Marvin kept in touch with the friends he had made all over the United States, Canada and Europe through his occupation as a salesman of dairy equipment, and his traveling adventures.
Funeral Service and celebration of life honoring Marvin will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (on Golf Road in Eau Claire) with Reverend Jamie Brieske officiating. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at church. Interment will be at a later date in the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit either Immanuel’s or Evergreen’s website for the link to watch the service live streamed. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church. They will be used to benefit the programs that were dearest to Marvin’s heart. To send your condolence and to share a memory or story of Marvin to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.