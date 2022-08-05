Marvin Litscher, 77, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.

He was born on October 25, 1944, in Arcadia to Norbert and Genevieve (Wolfe) Litscher. Marvin grew up on a farm in Fountain City, WI. He married Diane Servais on May 14, 1966, in Fountain City and the couple farmed together in rural Independence until retirement. Marvin enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He also liked to go on long walks with his dog Marlo. He loved spending time with his family and friends; whenever Marvin was present there was sure to be joy and laughter as he was always telling jokes.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Litscher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you