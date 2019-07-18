Marvin Martin

Marvin E. Martin, 74 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. Marvin was born July 17, 1944, to Charles and Ida Martin.
He married Esther Greene on November 27, 1966.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Esther; sons, Glenn (Wendy), Robert; son-in-law, Thomas Olson; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew and Erica Olson, Hannah, Alexander and Alissa Martin, Brady, Allison and Dylan Siler; great-granddaughter, Natalee Darnutzer (Hannah); three brothers, Lyle, Lynn (Linda) and Doug (Patti); four sisters, Lila (Jim) Snyder, Bonnie (Lonell) Robinson, Lois Olson and Linda Keller. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Pamela; his parents; six brothers, Jim, Leroy, Vernon, Lester, Charles and Ken; three sisters, Vune, Sharon and Judy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East, Menomonie, WI 54751 with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Military Honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard will take place after the services. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service.
A private burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie at a later/future date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire, Menomonie and Hospice for all their loving care and support.
