Marvin H. Miller, 95, died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Dove Healthcare surrounded by family.
Marvin was born April 25, 1924, to Howard and Ida (Mattison) Miller on the family homestead near Knapp. He grew up in Boardman, New Richmond, Menomonie and Eau Claire during the depression when he didn’t know he should have a nickel in his pocket or shoes on his feet, because nobody did. He attended Eau Claire Senior High School with the class of 1941, went to the University of Hard Knocks, and worked in Alaska during the war.
Marjorie Cameron walked across the dance floor at Fournier’s on New Year’s Eve, 1942, and Marvin was hooked. They married on October 7, 1944, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and raised their family on Locust Lane. Marvin sold cars at Anderson, Markquart and Ken Vance Motors. The old car salesman with a phenomenal memory loved to tell stories.
Marvin is survived by his son, John (Colleen) Miller of Red Wing, MN; daughters-in-law, Teri Miller of Eau Claire and Karen Bloss-Miller of Phoenix; and six grandchildren, Jody (Joe) Yray, Wendy Sue (Michael) Johnson, Jason Miller; Christopher Miller, Nicole Krenzel, and Stephanie Bergen. Papa had 22 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Yray; Hannah Getten, Lukas Johnson; Ashton, Alei, and Jordan Miller; Aaron, Stella, and Corryn Miller; Gabrielle, Charles, Madison, John Thomas, Mariela, and Olivia Krenzel, Emily (Corbin) Godfrey; Colin, Max, Henry, and Greta Bergen; and Gage and Vinny Storing, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Otto Hargis, and Marley Godfrey.
He missed his beloved Margie every day the past six years; “she was a good one.” He was also predeceased by daughter, Janice Miller, son, William Miller, his parents, and brothers, Lloyd and Ralph.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Smith Funeral Chapel. Memorial services will be at 11:30 am at the funeral chapel on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at 1:30 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.