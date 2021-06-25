Marvin Frank Ramsden, 87 passed away June 18, 2021 at Park View Home in Woodville, WI.
Marvin was born to Frank and Clara Ramsden on September 19, 1933 in Catawaba, WI. He married Elsie Hollister on July 16, 1955. Their first home was in Catawba, WI before subsequent moves took them to Tony, Ladysmith, Eau Claire, and Woodville.
Marvin never knew a stranger and would help anyone who needed it. He found great comfort in reading his Bible and loved to tell the story of when the Gospel came to his family. His kind smile, his love of serving others and sense of humor will be only a few of the things we’ll miss about him.
Marvin is survived by his children; Roger Ramsden of Peru, Gary (Raelynn) Ramsden of Denver, CO, Jeanee (Jim) Pallin of Spring Valley, WI, and Keith (Gail) Ramsden of Woodville, WI; 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings; Jeanette (Charles) Crites of Fond du Lac, WI, Richard (MaryAnn) Ramsden of Gurnee, IL, Rachel (Edgar) Lockard of Loveland, CO, Carolyn (Ervil) Fox of Wadsworth, IL, sister-in-law Ramona Ramsden of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elsie, parents, brothers; Milton Ramsden and James Ramsden, and grandson Scott Ramsden.
The family is being assisted by the Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, WI. Services for Marvin will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Farm of Mike and Shirley Baumann, N3040 440th Street, Menomonie, WI 54751. Visitation will take place that morning from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will be later that afternoon at 3:30 pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.