Marvin J. Roshell, 89 of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls. Please come join Marvin’s family to celebrate his life.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
