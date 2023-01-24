Marvin V. Sell, 93, life long resident of Lincoln Township, rural Augusta, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, where he had been a resident since December of 2022.

Marvin, son of August and Lilly (Thiel) Sell was born Dec. 5, 1929. He was raised on the family farm with his brother Erwin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek and attended Bears Grass Country School.

