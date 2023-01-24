Marvin V. Sell, 93, life long resident of Lincoln Township, rural Augusta, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, where he had been a resident since December of 2022.
Marvin, son of August and Lilly (Thiel) Sell was born Dec. 5, 1929. He was raised on the family farm with his brother Erwin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek and attended Bears Grass Country School.
Marvin was united in marriage to Dioney Jean Zibolski on August 16, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The couple farmed all their married life. When Marvin and Dioney retired they built a home on a parcel of their land and continued their life together in Lincoln Township. After Dioney passed away on March 20, 2017, Marvin was content to stay in his home where he was surrounded by caring neighbors.
Marvin enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada with his sons and great friends. He also took many trips to Canada moose hunting.
Marvin will be deeply missed by his son, Mike (Lisa)Sell of Fall Creek; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Dan) McLaughlin of Eagleton; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; nephew, Bob (Jean) Sell of Osseo; sister-in-law Debby Schyvinck of Florida; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, August in 1957; Lilly in 1976: son Gary in 1988; brother Erwin and his wife Dortha Sell.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek with Pastor Harris officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.