Marvin LeRoy Sommerfeldt, 89, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on April 26, 2022, in Readlyn.
Marvin was born on September 25, 1932, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Henry Max and Ella Helen (Abraham) Sommerfeldt. He was baptized in 1932 and confirmed in 1945. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1951. He entered the United States Army in 1952, where he served in Panama and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was united in marriage to Karen Kathleen Aiken on April 23, 1960, at Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Marvin worked for H.L. Green Dime; Peters Meat Production; Chamberlain; and the Wapsie Valley School District (1974-1994) until his retirement.
Marvin enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles and working in his flower garden.
Marvin is survived by three sons, Kenneth of Readlyn; Timothy and Vicki (Steege) of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Paul and Suzie (Tassin) of Readlyn; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Woodcock of Muskego, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mabel, Avis and Darlene; and brothers, Elmer and LaVerne.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. During a private committal at Zion Lutheran Cemetery the VFW Post #5661 of Readlyn will present military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
