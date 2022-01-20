Mary Ann Bennett, 90, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Eau Claire.
Mary Ann was born in Ladysmith, WI to the late John and Emily (Hroch) Dosedel on August 4, 1931.
She grew up in Ladysmith. She enrolled at Wisconsin State College-Superior. It was there that she met the love of her life and future husband, Bernard Bennett. They both graduated in 1953 and secured teaching positions in the Cornell School District. Bernie and Mary Ann were married on June 5, 1954 and were blessed with three children: Catherine, Gregory and Joseph. Mary Ann spent her entire professional career as a teacher. She retired in July 1989.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and her parents, John and Emily (Hroch) Dosedel.
Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, Gregory of Kelseyville, CA and Joseph (Kimberly) of Roseville, CA; and her daughter, Catherine (William) Schmidt of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by Cathy’s children, Nicole Cuarta, Jennifer Plante, Jennifer Murray, Emily Grieco and Ryan McCarthy; Greg’s three children, Jessica Bennett-Ward, Brittany Bennett-Meadows and Matt Bennett; and Joseph and Kimberly’s son, Seth Bennett.
The family of Mary Ann wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice and Azura Assisted Living.
Private funeral services were held for the family, and her final resting place is the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.