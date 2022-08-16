Mary Ann Dickoff, age 68, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic – Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after a brief illness.

Parents Charles and Dorothy (Christ) Dickoff welcomed Mary Ann to life on December 18, 1953 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. From birth, she lived with a congenital heart defect that severely limited her physical stamina and presented many challenges. Her exceptional resilience enabled her to enjoy a long and productive life, despite her early prognosis. Mary’s Mayo Clinic doctors told the family they were not aware of another patient with her condition who has exceeded her 68-year lifespan.

