Mary Ann Hanson, 84 of Eau Claire, Wi, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mary Ann was born April 2, 1936 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Walter and Margaret (Bemmerl) Engelking. Her family moved to St James, MN, a place that held a special place in her heart.
A 1954 graduate of Eau Claire High School, she married Rodney G. Hanson on September 2, 1955 and resided in Eau Claire, WI.
She was a valued employee at several Eau Claire businesses during her working years. She worked first for the Eau Claire Bakery (where she was able to meet Hank Aaron!) Her clerical and expert typing skills were put to good use at both Luther and Sacred Heart Hospitals, Medical X-Ray Consultants and lastly, the Eau Claire City Engineering department. She had also provided dictation and transcription services for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and Mondovi Hospital.
She was an artistic woman of many talents and shared her work in rosemaling, ceramics, sewing and crocheting with her family and friends.
She is survived by five children, Larry (Jeri) Hanson of Bluffton, SC, James (Ronilee) Hanson of Eau Claire, Kristi Kirby of Eau Claire, Heidi (Troy) Brummond of Oregon, WI, Shari Hanson of Aurora, CO; her sister, Gloria (Galen) Engholm, sister-in-law, Maria Engelking. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy Hanson, Taylor (Stuart) Wallace, Eric (Maria) Kirby, Andrew (Tugce) Kirby, Adam Kirby and Elizabeth (Brad) Fisher; great-grandchildren, Justin, Evan, and Christian Kirby and Emerson Wallace; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Gerald Hanson, parents Walter and Margaret Engelking, brothers Delmer “Happy” and Harry Engelking, sisters Jeanette Barker and Doris Ratzlaff.
The Hanson family would like to extend their appreciation to the Dialysis Units at both Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for their care. Mary Ann battled renal failure and miraculously underwent dialysis from 2005 to 2021 (16 Years!!).
A graveside service and interment will be open to family and friends on what would have been her 85th birthday, Good Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
