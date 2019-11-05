Mary Ann (Larson) Langford age 78, of Menomonie, WI went home to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 3rd.
The world is a better place because of Mary Langford. It is no coincidence she passed away on All Saints Sunday. Mary was a living example of kindness, service and unconditional love. She poured her generous heart into all she did. She selflessly served others and left an indelible mark on everyone she met.
She was born February 17, 1941, in Menomonie, WI, graduated from Menomonie High School and continued on to receive a nursing degree from Madison General.
Mary married her high school sweetheart, John Langford on March 31, 1962, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They were married 12 years and had three daughters together.
She loved her work. She was a dedicated nurse at the Dunn County Health Care Center where she worked for over 35 years. Her passion to care for and humbly serve others was evident in her numerous volunteer commitments including the food and communion ministries at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, communion ministry to the nursing homes and Pheasants Forever.
Mary is survived by three devoted daughters she was very proud of, Lynn (Randy) Goss, Laura (Rick) Walleen and Jonda (Dan) Martin; eight adoring grandchildren, Andy Jones, Emily Jones, Alyssa Jones, Shayla Goss, Shontal Goss, RJ Walleen, Sam Walleen and Lauren Martin. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, Thomas Larson, Linda and Richard Olson, Orland and Kathy Larson and Larry and Laurel Madsen; several nieces and nephews and many cherished family and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Myrtle (Fortney) Larson, her loving companion Robert McKay and granddaughter Myranda Lynn Jones.
Donations will used to create a memorial fund to honor Mary’s life of service.
Please join us in celebrating Mary’s life Friday, November 8, 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Pastor Heather Wigdahl will be officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7 at Our Savior’s Lutheran church from 4 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Olson Funeral Home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com