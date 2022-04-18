Family and friends have lost a bright, funny, caring, independent and resilient woman on April 1, 2022 during hospice care in her winter location in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Mary Ann McDermid Korn was born on February 18, 1955 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the youngest of four children born to Jim and Ruth McDermid.
At age 9 she was diagnosed with diabetes. Mary Ann dealt with this illness without complaint even as it launched a variety of serious medical conditions throughout her life.
Mary Ann was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1973. She MC’d several of her class reunions using her wit and storytelling skills ... always a comedian.
Mary Ann took a meandering path before attending college. She was lead singer for a local band called Carnaby Street for several years, worked in a pre-school and eventually was employed as a child care worker at the Eau Claire Academy for Emotionally challenged children. These employment opportunities were perhaps the impetus to attend UW-Eau Claire and earn a degree in social work. Upon graduation Mary Ann was employed by Eau Claire County Human Services working with young juveniles and special needs children and their families. She retired in 2015.
During her employment at the Academy, Mary Ann met Randy Korn, a “boy from Stanley” as we called him. They fell in love, married and had a variety of wonderful and well-behaved “children” who happened to be dogs, mostly golden retrievers.
Randy was the best husband, friend and caregiver one could ever have. Forty-four years with this strong and independent woman would test anyone’s patience and he did so without complaint, we think.
Mary Ann’s illness took her on many journeys that not only required her family’s assistance but then Randy’s. It has been only in the past several years that Mary Ann has required Randy’s caregiving skills, which he took on with love and a lot of patience.
Six years ago they had the opportunity to purchase a condo in Fountain Hills, AZ., where they were able to escape our Wisconsin winters for 6 months. It is there that Mary Ann became seriously ill and the difficult decision was made for hospice care and a peaceful end to a well lived and loved life.
She is survived by her husband Randy, siblings David (Terri), Steven (Corri), Barbara McDermid and special aunt Dorothy Elliot, as well as Randy’s siblings Wendy, (Woody) Peterson, Rochester, MN., David (Janet), Thorp, WI., Jeff, St Paul, MN. and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held in Eau Claire at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in Mary Ann’s memory you may do so to Bob’s House of Dogs, E3015, Cty Rd HH, Eleva, WI. 54738.