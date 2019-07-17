Mary Ann Rizzato, 76, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home in Eau Claire, Wis., surrounded by a loving family, after an extended illness.
She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Cicero, Ill., the first of two children of Ernest and Carmella Rizzato. Mary Ann was among the first children born in her family and as the family grew, she often took on the role of babysitter for her younger brother and many cousins.
Caring for children would eventually become a career for her. She would go on to become an exceptional special education teacher, spending much of her career teaching students with special needs in the Minneapolis public schools, where she made lasting friendships with colleagues and always fondly remembered trips when she escorted special needs students to Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
She married Mylan Brenk in June 1976, and they remained together until his death in January 1990. They built a home overlooking the St. Croix River and particularly enjoyed many memorable overnight trips on the waterway.
In 1995, through a mutual friend, Mary Ann met Ken Green of Eau Claire, Wis. They married in the late 1990s and bought a home together in Eau Claire in 1998. She became very fond of Eau Claire and loved the part-time work she did helping in Ken’s CPA business, which allowed her to meet and enjoy conversation with Ken’s clients.
Traveling was a passion for Mary Ann most of her life. She and friend Kathy Dobovsky had fond memories of traveling through Europe, seeing the continent on $5 a day! Mary Ann and Ken also traveled extensively after their marriage, taking trips to destinations including France, Mediterranean cruises, Australia, Japan, Hawaii and numerous trips to the Florida panhandle, where they were regular annual “snowbirds.”
Mary Ann’s higher education included an undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and a graduate degree from the University of Minnesota.
Mary Ann will be remembered by loved ones for her cheerful demeanor and kind and helpful nature. She was a beloved grandmother who would often be “pulled” into lengthy Barbie-playing or board-game sessions. She would often read the children books and kept up-to-date on social media and smartphone applications so that she could maintain relationships with the younger people in her life.
In retirement, she continued helping people. She volunteered at the Oakwood Villa nursing home in Altoona, Wis., and found joy in trying to help people solve problems whenever she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband.
She is survived by husband, Ken Green of Eau Claire, a brother, Ernie (Kathy) Rizzato, of Lemont, Ill., stepsons Thomas Brenk of Portland, Ore., and Chris (Kaori) Green of Kobe, Japan, and stepdaughter Kate (Eric) Olson of Sycamore, Ill., and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wis. Interment will follow at Town of Mentor Cemetery in Humbird, Wis.
Any memorial contributions will be forwarded to Feed My People.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.