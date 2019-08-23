Mary Ann Smith, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence.
Mary Ann was born March 26, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John B. and Teresa (Pouska) Fredrick. She grew up in the Melrose Park/Berkeley area. She married Anthony Iannone and together they had three children, Connie, Carrie and Christopher.
In 1983, Mary Ann moved to Wisconsin. First working at Mason Shoe Company and then later owning and operating Mary Ann’s Root Beer & More. The “more” welcomed the introduction of the “Chicago Style Hot Dog” to Chippewa Falls.
In 1994, she married a friend from her childhood, Edward “Bud” Smith and briefly moved back to Illinois. The pure water, wildlife and outdoors of Wisconsin called her back in 1995. She and Bud purchased Wildwood Haven Resort in Mellen. With cabins, campers and plenty of “her deer” the resort flourished. However, after 7 years, she missed watching her grandchildren grow up.
Back to Chippewa Falls, where she and Bud became “Super Fans” of Elizabeth and Matthew’s many activities. She was fondly referred to as “Grandma Kodak”.
Mary Ann loved working in her garden. Cooking and baking were a passion she shared with both her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 770, earning the Red Stole was her greatest achievement. She was proud of her work with the blood drives for the American Red Cross and organizing the first drive up collection for the Chippewa Falls Salvation Army.
Mary Ann was always up to something, especially giving advice and speaking her mind. Once you met Mary Ann, you would not forget her.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bud; two daughters, Connie Iannone of Bloomer and Carrie (Tim) Leis of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Mildred (Dick) Nolan of Carol Stream, IL; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (fiancé, Kyle Kuchenbecker) Leis and Matthew (Margie) Leis; one fur grandson, Petey; and cousin, Carla (Mike) Krage of Bloomingdale, IL.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Iannone; her parents; her sister, Teresa “Bootsie” Bischoff; her brother, John Fredrick; and her cousin, Corinne Musillami.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23 and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon Saturday, August 24 at the funeral home. The Women of the Moose will conduct a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 24 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Dr. Ron Clutter will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com