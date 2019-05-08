Mary Ann Wysocki, age 94, from Longmont, Colorado, passed away at home peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on May 3, 2019.
She was born the youngest of seven children in the Township of Foldahl, Minnesota and was named Mary Ann Andeen. While attending high school in Warren, Minnesota, she met her high school sweetheart, Richard Wysocki. They were married on December 27, 1945, and proceeded to raise a family of four children.
For over 30 years her primary vocation was being a great mom and homemaker. When her children started to become adults, she decided to enter the workplace. She worked for the Eau Claire Board of Education for 20 years, retiring in 1991. During this time, her husband of 40 years, Richard Wysocki, passed away in 1985. In 1993, Mary Ann married Clement Schwartz and they were together for 21 years.
She loved her family, people, dancing, refinishing antique furniture, garage sales (expert negotiator), music and playing the piano. She was an avid player of golf, bowling and racquetball, where she was well known for her ‘drop dead’ serve.
She is survived by her sons, Tom of Fairfield Glen, TN, Mike (Pablo) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Mary Jo of Longmont, CO; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Mary Ann in death are her parents, Hannah and Emanuel Andeen; husband, Richard Wysocki; eldest daughter, Pat Maenner; and six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 322 Fulton St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Brian Jazdzewski presiding. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
