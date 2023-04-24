Zmunda.jpg

Mary Ann Zmuda, 85, formerly of Eau Claire passed away on April 19, 2023 in North Branch, MN.

She was born on November 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL to John and Sophie (Sczecinski) Kozik. Mary Ann was the seventh child of eight siblings and was raised Catholic. On August 23, 1958, she married John Zmuda in Chicago, IL. In 1970 they moved to Winter, WI.

