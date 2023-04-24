Mary Ann Zmuda, 85, formerly of Eau Claire passed away on April 19, 2023 in North Branch, MN.
She was born on November 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL to John and Sophie (Sczecinski) Kozik. Mary Ann was the seventh child of eight siblings and was raised Catholic. On August 23, 1958, she married John Zmuda in Chicago, IL. In 1970 they moved to Winter, WI.
Mary Ann worked at Winter School District as a cook in the kitchen. She was known for her delicious meals and hardworking nature. In her free time, Mary Ann enjoyed sewing and was a skilled seamstress. She made many quilts, clothes and other items over the years. She was also a savvy shopper and loved finding a good bargain. She loved her little dog pets.
Mary Ann is survived by her son John (Marilyn) Zmuda Jr., granddaughters Kelly (Matt) Reeves and Kristina (Tim Neinow) Zmuda. Her great grandchildren Logan and Parker Reeves and Bailey Spencer, her step grandchildren Lisa (Lewis) Anderson, Aaron Schasse and Christopher Schasse, step great grandchildren Zack and Max Anderson and her brother Fred (Fran) Kozik of Westmont, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Zmuda Sr., her parents John and Sophie Kozik, brothers Edward Kozik, Hank Kozik, Frank Kozik and her sisters Lorain Keller, Lucielle Ferfecki, Deloris Keller, all from the Chicago area.
Services are pending. The Grandstrand Funeral Home of North Branch, MN is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Zmuda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.