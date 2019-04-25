Mary Rose M. Bender, 89, of Eau Claire, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls, WI.
She was born on June 19, 1929 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of John M. and Florence (Anderl) Schreier. Mary Rose graduated from McDonell High School with the Class of 1947 and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1950.
On October 12, 1955, Mary Rose married Josef Bender at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. After a few years of hospital employment, she was a nurse for many years in the private medical practice of Dr. Charles Kemper in Chippewa Falls.
Mary Rose and Josef prided themselves with helping develop the UWEC Viennese Ball into a success through their creativity and labor. They co-chaired the event in 1982. They attended a New Year’s Eve ball in Vienna, Austria, and traveled several times to visit Josef’s relatives in Germany.
Mary Rose and Josef loved motor boating on Lake Wissota and its tributaries. After Josef’s death, Mary Rose continued growing superb Burbank tomatoes. Many were pleased to be recipients of the bountiful harvest from her garden. She was noted for her green thumb, was an accomplished seamstress, and a superb cook and hostess.
Mary Rose is survived by her brother, Lorenz “Larry” Schreier of Eau Claire
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, George W. Schreier.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic-Home Health & Hospice Services, Dr. Randal Casper and Chippewa Manor Nursing & Rehab.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 322 Fulton St. in Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.