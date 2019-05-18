Mary Brown

Mary Therese (Burbach) Brown joined her loving husband Thomas W. Brown in eternal life on Wednesday, May 15th 2019 in Mondovi, WI.
Mary was born September 13, 1940 to Cletus and Agnes (Welch) Burbach on a Friday the 13th (a curse her very Irish Catholic mother tried to overcome for years). Mary was raised in Winona, attending Catholic schools and graduating from Cotter High School in 1958. She and Tom were married on October 24, 1959 at St. Stanislaus Kosta in Winona, MN. They lived in several small towns along the Mississippi River until moving to Eau Claire in 1964. There they raised their family of three beautiful (mom’s words!) daughters Debra (John) Odegard, Mondovi, Erin (Bryant) Schoenick, Menomonie, and Michelle (Chuck Bauer) Brown, Mondovi. They were also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. From the Odegard clan this includes: Toni (Jason) McGee, with daughter Emily, Mondovi; Cassie Johnson, (rumor has it moving to Buffalo City); Nicky Odegard, Chippewa Falls; Samantha (Cody Minks) Odegard, Mondovi; James (McKenzie Fifer) Odegard, Lookout; Jarrod Odegard, Mondovi. Erin blessed them with 2 grandchildren: Harrison (Tara Calkins) Green, Eau Claire, and Melissa (Tyler Odegard) Green, Mondovi. From Michelle came William (Cheyenne Tollefson) Mallett-Brown, with son James Thomas, Mondovi; Gabi (Blake) Gustafson, with son Gauge, Altoona, and Grace (Zach Hasbrouck ) Grambort, Eau Claire. Family gatherings were loud, rambunctious and the best of fun!
Mary is also survived by siblings John Burbach, Patty (Bill) Steinhoff and Kathy (Jerry) Rolbiecki, all of Winona; Patrick Burbach of Eau Claire; and sister-in-law Loretta Burbach of Minot. Further survived by in-laws Robert (Betty) Brown of Buffalo City, Richard Brown of Winona and John (Joan) Brown of Minnesota City; and former sons-in-law Terry Green and David Grambort.
Mary is proceeded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, her mother-in-law Gladys Brown, infant sister, brother Cletus F. Burbach, sister-in-law Julaine Burbach and brother-in-law Jack Berg; in-laws Don and Jackie Brown, George and Carol Brown, Roger Brown and Rosie Brown.
Mary devoted her life to supporting and encouraging persons with disabilities, working at Development and Training Center (nee: Reach) for 22 years before retiring to care for several of her grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to have that time with their grandmother. Tom and Mary moved back to the Mississippi River (Buffalo City) in 1999 to be closer to their siblings and the river they both enjoyed.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St Lawrence's Catholic Church, Alma, WI, with visitation at the church from 9-11:00, prior to Mass.