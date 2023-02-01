Mary J. Buckley, age 88, of Menomonie, WI passed away on January 29th, 2023 at MCHS-Red Cedar after a brief illness.

Mary was born on May 18th, 1934 to Gust and Laura (Wagner) Eckert. She attended the Bountivale one room schoolhouse near the family farm and after graduating from Menomonie High School she went on to receive her teaching certificate from Normal School. She put that to use teaching at the Blodgett one room schoolhouse for approximately two years. Mary loved the outdoors and could often be found helping her father in some capacity on the farm. And that changed her life when she went to the feed mill and met a handsome fella named Don, who captured her heart. Mary married the love of her life, Don Buckley on May 24th, 1957. They lived for a couple of years in Menomonie during which time they were blessed with the birth of their son, Dan Buckley in 1958.

