Mary J. Buckley, age 88, of Menomonie, WI passed away on January 29th, 2023 at MCHS-Red Cedar after a brief illness.
Mary was born on May 18th, 1934 to Gust and Laura (Wagner) Eckert. She attended the Bountivale one room schoolhouse near the family farm and after graduating from Menomonie High School she went on to receive her teaching certificate from Normal School. She put that to use teaching at the Blodgett one room schoolhouse for approximately two years. Mary loved the outdoors and could often be found helping her father in some capacity on the farm. And that changed her life when she went to the feed mill and met a handsome fella named Don, who captured her heart. Mary married the love of her life, Don Buckley on May 24th, 1957. They lived for a couple of years in Menomonie during which time they were blessed with the birth of their son, Dan Buckley in 1958.
They subsequently moved to Coon Rapids, MN for Don’s job at Honeywell.
Mary enjoyed her life in the Twin Cities making lifelong friends, participating in card clubs and Bunco. She worked for many years as a secretary at Hawkins Insurance Agency and she always had a smile for the clients who came through the door. When she wasn’t busy with all of that you could probably find her working in her flower gardens. She definitely had a “green thumb” and was always happy to be digging in the dirt.
Mary’s life took a drastic turn in 1995 when she lost her beloved Don to cancer. A year later she decided to retire and move back to Menomonie to be closer to her family which had grown to include daughter-in-law, Paula and grandsons Trevor, Brandt and Garrett. She quickly filled her time by reconnecting with her extended family, renewing old friendships, playing cards, volunteering at the hospital and church, and attending school activities and sporting events for her grandsons.
Mary’s faith was always important in her life and sustained her through the trials that would sometimes come. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie and she was thrilled to be back at her home church. She enjoyed helping with whatever was needed.
Mary spent the last couple of years at Comforts of Home in Menomonie and could often be found sitting by the fireplace or participating in the many activities that were offered. In the warmer months you would find her on the back patio enjoying the planters full of beautiful flowers. She always had a smile and a hug for you if you met her in the hallway. The highlight of her days though were when she would get a visit from any of her six great grandchildren or sometimes all of them together. They all loved their “GG”.
Mary is survived by her son Dan (Paula) Buckley; grandchildren Trevor (Jen) Buckley, Haydn, Pierce, and Kade; Brandt (Michelle) Buckley, Kiera, Mya, and Brooks. She is also survived by many much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents Gust and Laura Eckert, and grandson Garrett Buckley.
We would like to thank everyone for the love and friendship they have given Mary over the years and for the part that each one of you have contributed to the joy she felt in her life. Whenever we see beautiful flowers, butterflies, cardinals or the color turquoise we will certainly think of her as those were all things she loved.
A special thanks to her Comforts of Home family and the wonderful care that she received there during her stay. She often commented that she enjoyed living there.
We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the hospital staff at Menomonie. They exhibited great compassion and understanding towards Mary in very difficult circumstances.
Much appreciation to Pastor Geoffrey Kieta for coming at a moment’s notice to pray for Mary and give words of comfort and encouragement to Mary and her family gathered around her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 3, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Geoffrey Kieta officiating. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery beside her husband Don at a later date.