Mary Lucille Carlson, age 74, was gently welcomed into Heaven by her beloved parents on January 8th, 2021.
Mary was born on November 11, 1946 to Roy and Vivian Ostenson in Chippewa Falls, but Bloomer soon became the family home. Mary graduated from Bloomer High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Richard Carlson, on April 6, 1966.
The adventurous duo lived in San Diego, Italy, and Hudson before settling down in Eau Claire to finish raising their family. Mary made many life-long friends, and countless memories, every place she lived. Her kindhearted spirit, coupled with an infectious laugh and twinkle in her eye, innately drew others to her. Together, Richard and Mary were amazing parents to Tom, Todd and Amy. Although Mary was a “stay at home mom”, she much preferred to be on the go. Her family often believed she was trying to single-handedly stimulate the economy with her passion for shopping, searching for deals in a clearance aisle. She emphasized how much she saved rather than how much she spent with Richard. Mary, Amy, Nancy and the boys almost always closed the stores on Saturday evenings. When she wasn’t behind a shopping cart, she could be found enjoying time with family and friends at the cabins on Long and Island Lake, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, traveling with her girlfriends, chatting on the phone, and spoiling her grandchildren. “Nonny” prided herself in being at every school and sporting event for her grandsons who lived near. Mary was a true animal lover. She adored her spoiled cats, dogs, fish, and chatty African grey parrot, Maddie.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband Richard, caring sons Thomas (Larissa), Todd (Michelle), favorite daughter and best friend, Amy Carlson Phillips, wonderful grandchildren Tony Carlson, Kayla Carlson, Kevin Carlson, Justin Carlson, Jack Carlson, Hannah Carlson, Jack Phillips and Kade Phillips, great grandchild, Tanner. She is also survived by her very special sister, Nancy Kapszukiewicz and brother, Roy Ostenson (Jing Lu), dear sister-in-law Linda (Dave) Mickelson and brother-in-law Don (Carol) Carlson. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Mike Kapszukiewicz.
A casual (Mom loved jeans) COVID cautious visitation will be held on Monday, January 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Please don’t hesitate to send online condolences if that is your preference.
We love you, God bless you, and sweet dreams!
