Mary Jo (Shafer) Christorf , age 60 of Curtiss WI passed Saturday February 11, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center at Marshfield, with family by her side. Mary Jo was born June 17th, 1962, in Stanley WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Phyllis (Muska) Shafer of Cornell WI. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Cadott High School in 1980. She graduated from Chippewa Area Vocational School in Eau Claire WI.
Mary Jo had a special love for her grandchildren. They meant the world to her. She enjoyed spending all the time she could with those grandchildren, fishing or playing video games.
Mary Jo is survived by a daughter, Helen (Travis) Fliehr of Chippewa Falls, WI, Grandchildren David Hughes, Dylan Hughes and Justice Fliehr of Chippewa Falls; a significant other, Peter Place of Curtiss, WI; four sisters: Barbara (John) Karlen of Chippewa Falls, WI, Carolyn (Gale) Haas of New Auburn, WI, Lynn Rowan of Rio Rancho NM, Rebecca (Craig) Hinzman of Cadott WI; three nieces: Stefanie, Breanne, Krista; four nephews: Matthew, Benny, Andy, Joey, and also many great nieces and great nephews. Mary Jo will be missed by Lucy, her beloved hound, who laid by her side.
Mary Jo is proceeded in death by her husband Terry Christorf, parents Kenneth and Phyllis Shafer, grandparents James and Lydia (Sedivy) Muska, Harry and Mable (Roth) Shafer, a nephew Kenneth and her paternal and maternal aunts and uncles.
Interment will be at a later date. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 17, 2023, at Hallie Town Hall 13033 30th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Christorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.