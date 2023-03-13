Mary Christorf

64091f37560a8.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg.jpg

Mary Jo (Shafer) Christorf , age 60 of Curtiss WI passed Saturday February 11, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center at Marshfield, with family by her side. Mary Jo was born June 17th, 1962, in Stanley WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Phyllis (Muska) Shafer of Cornell WI. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Cadott High School in 1980. She graduated from Chippewa Area Vocational School in Eau Claire WI.

