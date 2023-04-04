Mary J. Cinker photo .jpg

Mary J. Cinker, age 71, of Menomonie, passed away on Wednesday March 29, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Healthy System-Eau Claire, after a short battle with cancer.

Mary was born June 30, 1951, in Bayfield, WI. She was the daughter of of Conrad and Lucy (Montreal) Shovick and grew up in that community. Mary graduated from Bayfield High School in 1969 and attended U.W. Superior for two years. Mary married Jerry Cinker September 18, 1971, in Bayfield and after marriage they made their home in Menomonie and raised their family.