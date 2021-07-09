Mary E. Dominski, 93, of Eau Claire, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, July 6 after a brief illness at River Pines in Altoona under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Mary was born on April 27, 1928, in Watertown, Wisconsin to Albert C and Martha (Brockhaus) Wollin. She grew up in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, and graduated from Lake Mills High School. She attended Carroll College (Carroll University) in Waukesha, Wisconsin, graduating with Sociology and English degrees.
Mary met Don, a fellow Carroll College student, at a fraternity party. They married on September 30, 1950 in Lake Mills at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. They made their early homes in Waterloo, Iowa and Racine, Wisconsin before settling in Wausau, Wisconsin near Don’s family.
Mary was active in Catholic Women’s Club and Wausau Antiques club. She and Don were involved in parent teacher associations while their children attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Newman High School in Wausau. She took pride in making her home a place of welcome. She was an accomplished seamstress. She had a strong interest in early American history, decor, and furniture refinishing; she particularly enjoyed Colonial Williamsburg. She was an avid reader, especially of historical fiction, and she always enjoyed public TV and radio.
She accompanied Don on numerous Wausau Insurance business trips across the US and Canada. In her eighties she traveled abroad with her daughter Kathy several times, experiencing the sights of London, Paris, Normandy, Provence, and more. They enjoyed two river cruises through France. Mary moved to Eau Claire in 2016 to be closer to family. She was active in her grandsons’ lives and enjoyed spending time at John and Amy’s home.
Mary moved to Prairie Point/River Pines in March 2018 and made her home there until her death. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the kind and loving care she received there. Additionally, the compassion and attention provided by St. Joseph’s Hospice was a blessing to Mary and our family in her final days.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Kathleen Dominski of Madison and her son, John (Amy) Dominski and grandsons Christopher and Daniel (fiancee Olivia Craker) of Eau Claire. She is also survived by her brother Albert (“Bud”) Wollin of Lake Mills and sister in law Carole Wollin of Lake Mills. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Martha (Brockhaus) Wollin, her husband, Donald, infant son, Donald D. Dominski Jr., and brother Roger Wollin.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 14, at St. Olaf Catholic Church at 3220 Monroe St. in Eau Claire at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11. Father Frank Corradi will preside. Internment at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Wausau will occur at a later date. You are able to attend the service virtually by clicking the available link just prior to the service. The link provided will also allow you to view a recording of the service at a later time. https://boxcast.tv/view/mary-dominski-funeral-pqhtjaogsl6uslsrhcue
Memorials may be directed to WI Public Broadcasting (pbswisconsin.org or wpr.org) or the animal charity of your choice.
Family respectfully requests that unvaccinated guests wear a mask and maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.