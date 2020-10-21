Mary J. Edington, 80, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1940, in Eau Claire to Charles Jr. and Della (Hammer) Milward. Mary married Roger “Fuzzy” Edington in the Town of Seymour on October 14, 1961.
Mary began working at Sacred Heart Hospital as a nurses aide in 1959 while still in the old building on Dewey St. In December 1964 she helped move patients to the new hospital on Clairemont Ave. Mary was always working to continue her education. In 1978 she earned her LPN and further went on to earn her RN in 1983 and finally her RNC. The majority of her time at Sacred Heart was spent working in the Maternity Dept. She enjoyed working with the new babies and moms, but her greatest passion was working in the NICU with the preemies. Because of her love and devotion to the hospital and its patients, Mary was the very first recipient of the “Father Klimek Healing Presence Award.” Mary retired in 2005 after 45 years at Sacred Heart.
Mary was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for more than 33 years. Prior to that she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek for 25+ years. During that time she was active in worship, alter guild, choir, and several bible study groups. Mary also enjoyed sewing, knitting, needlework, playing cards, dominoes, and spending time with her grandchildren, and she was always ready to go on a road trip.
Mary is survived by her children, Bruce (Rhonda) Edington, Barb (Dave) Kleist and Betty (Todd Lunde) Edington; six grandchildren, Samantha, Tiffany and Brandon Edington, Michael (Janelle) Fleming, Casey (Nick) Markowicz and Andy Kleist and Dillon Pronschinske; four great grandchildren; siblings, Charles III (Wendy) Milward, Diane (Rich) Welke and Audrey (Rodger) Tweet; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bill Edington; brother, Jim Milward; sister, Joanie Milward; and great granddaughter, Macy Grace Markowicz.
Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends now that she has gone home to be with her Lord, husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to either Peace Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Visitation will be held from Noon – 1:30 pm, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., in Eau Claire. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., in Eau Claire with Pastor David Forke officiating. Burial will be at 3:45 pm, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Fall Creek.
