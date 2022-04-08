Mary Ellen Meyer, 95, went to be with her Savior Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born to Ellis and Jessie Good Jain, May 7, 1926, in Burt, Iowa.
She graduated High School in 1944 (Elk Mound, Wisconsin) and attended Northwestern Bible College (Minneapolis, Minnesota). She married Edward Meyer in July 1950. They resided in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where they raised five sons and a daughter. After Ed’s death in 1974 she was married to Leonard Feuerhelm, in 1979, until his death in 1990. She moved from Cedar Rapids to Elk Mound in 2008, and to Des Moines, Iowa in 2015.
Her children are Phil (Martha), Doug (Sally) who went to be with his Savior in 2014, Tim (Becky), Jon (Chris), Joe (Delene), Peggy (Brian) Gilbertson. Mary has eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Bernita (Cecil) Colthorp, Fruitport, Michigan.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ralph, Robert, Raymond, Merrill, Carol, Elsie, Evelyn, Dorthea and Eunice; her beloved husband, Edward who went home to be with his Savior in 1974 and son, Doug.
A memorial service will be held at Amy Chapel in Elk Mound, Wisconsin, October 13, 2022.
Memorials may be directed to the family for Amy Chapel.
