Mary Ann Erpenbach, 83, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away at her home on December 10, 2022.
She was born in Wausau, WI, to Evelyn Geissler Eaton and Maurice Eaton on July 20, 1939, the fourth child and only girl of six children. The family moved to Eau Claire, where Mary spent most of her life. Mary went to St. James / St. Patrick’s Elementary Schools and graduated from Regis High School.
Mary met Jon R. Erpenbach and was smitten. They were married July 1, 1961. Mary and Jon started married life in Eau Claire, then moved with the help of the army to Tacoma, Washington, where their family increased when daughter Lynne was born. Their tour was complete and they moved back to Eau Claire, where the next two years brought son, Joseph, and daughter, Julie.
Mary and Jon, with their young family, then packed up and moved to Alabama for Jon’s army training. Upon completion of that they moved back to Eau Claire, where they remained. Mary then started her career as a working mother. She held a variety of jobs. Russell Dairy, Benson Optical, Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co., and finally American National Bank. Through all the name changes Mary was employed there (Wells Fargo) until she retired.
Mary was always family first and a rock for her children and grandchildren. She lost the love of her life when Jon passed away in 2004.
Mary is survived by her children, Lynne, Joseph, and Julie; grandchildren, Zachary, Cassandra (Joshua), and Amber; great-grandchildren, Seth and Zander; brother, Michael; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Maurice; husband, Jon; brothers, James, Thomas, Richard, and Patrick; and by her son-in-law, Jack Peterson.
Memorial Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
