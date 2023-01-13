Mary Ann Erpenbach, 83, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away at her home on December 10, 2022.

She was born in Wausau, WI, to Evelyn Geissler Eaton and Maurice Eaton on July 20, 1939, the fourth child and only girl of six children. The family moved to Eau Claire, where Mary spent most of her life. Mary went to St. James / St. Patrick’s Elementary Schools and graduated from Regis High School.

