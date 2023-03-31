Age 82, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 29, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Andrew and Margaret (Jackson) Lucas. Mary Ellen graduated as valedictorian from Cadott High School in 1958. After high school, she began studies at Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire. She received a BA degree with a major in English. Mary Ellen accepted a teaching position at Whitehall High School, and it was there she met Bob Fisher. They were married in 1970. Mary Ellen completed a master’s degree program at UW-Stout and accepted a position at Rice Lake High School as a guidance counselor. She continued in that position until her retirement in 2001.
Mary Ellen often said she loved working with high school students as their counselor. During the last several years of her career, she served as the At-Risk program coordinator. Mary Ellen was devoted to her students and was determined to give assistance and support to those kids for whom school was a constant struggle.
Mary Ellen enjoyed her quiet and simple life. She lived in her dream home, surrounded by woods, a creek, wild animals, and the breathtaking beauty of nature. She went on walks, worked in her garden, and watched the deer and other wildlife. Many dogs and a few stray cats were lucky enough to be part of her loving home. Most of all, she loved being with her husband and her two fantastic daughters.
She was a volunteer for hospice as part of the Paws with Heart program and delivered Meals on Wheels. Mary Ellen was a board member of Friends of the Library for many years, delivering books as part of the library outreach project.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Bob Fisher; two daughters, Kelly (Terry) Fisher and Stacy Fisher; two sisters, Barbara (Gene) Dressler and Carol Lucas; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Annie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Margaret Lucas, and stepmother, Rose Lucas.
Please join us in celebrating Mary Ellen’s life well lived. An open house will be held at the Elks Lodge at 36 East Eau Claire Street in Rice Lake, WI, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, is serving the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or volunteering at a local animal humane society or rescue organization.