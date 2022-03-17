Mary Virginia (Quinlan) Froehlich, 71, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born in Eau Claire on June 6, 1950 to Mabel Geneva (Erickson) and John Eugene Quinlan. She graduated from Cornell High School and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Mary wed her high school sweetheart, Dennis James Froehlich, on January 20, 1971. They raised two daughters, Kathryn Quinlan Froehlich and Lisa Jane Froehlich, in Eau Claire. Mary had a passion for teaching and dedicated her career to doing so. Prior to retirement she spent 30 years as a special education and 3rd grade teacher, as well as a reading specialist for the Altoona school district. Mary’s kindness and patience nurtured her students and loved ones all her life. Mary loved music and was a longtime patron of the theater arts. She also enjoyed gardening, boating, volunteering for the local after-school homework program and spending time with her grandchildren when she and Dennis retired to their lake home on the Holcombe flowage in 2008.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis; sister, Jane (Allen) Brun in Eau Claire; her daughter, Lisa (Ben) and children Charlotte and Boe Johnson in Madison; her daughter, Katie (Josh) and daughter, Hazel Hope in Los Angeles, Calif.; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Delmastro and the ICU staff at Marshfield Medical Center hospital for their compassionate care, as well as all the prayers and concern from family and friends during these difficult times.
An intimate celebration of life memorial will be held for Mary this coming summer, when her ashes will be added to the grave of her mother, Mabel Quinlan, at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name at donate3.cancer.org/.