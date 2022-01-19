Mary (DeMars) Gass, 89, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She lived her final days the same way she lived every day of her life: with appreciation, deep faith, unconditional love, bountiful affection and a constant warm cheerfulness.
Mary Eloyce DeMars was born to Chester and Freda DeMars on May 14th, 1932. While attending high school in Cornell, Wisconsin, Mary was involved in the school newspaper, Glee Club, FHA, Pep Club and GAA’s Tumbling Team. On June 3,1948, when Mary was a mere 16 years old, she met the love of her life, Russell Gass, at a Roller Rink when Russell asked her to join him for a “couple’s skate.” She married Russell on September 15, 1951, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, Wisconsin. They were married for 56 wonderful years, until Russell’s death on Mary’s birthday, May 14, 2008.
The newlyweds moved to Rockford, Illinois, where Mary began her first job of a long, successful career as a telephone switchboard operator for General Bell. When they moved to Wausau in 1963, Mary worked for GTE as both a telephone operator and later as a dispatcher until her retirement in 1992. Mary was an excellent role model for her children, ambitious and conscientiously “doing it all,” working evenings when her children were young so that a parent was always home, preparing delicious meals, and packing the camper for weekend getaways. She loved holding babies, dancing, admiring the beauty of nature, visiting relatives, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She had a talent for art and drawing, especially sketching people. In their later years, she and Rusty enjoyed several wonderful trips; she liked riding the bus to the casino to meet up with friends for dinner, watching the Packers and “her’’ nightly TV programs. She was always content.
Mary will be deeply missed by her five loving children and their families: Sharon (John) Philipp, Apache Junction, AZ; Raina (Robert) Pfundheller, Altoona, WI; Daryl (Suzi) Gass, Hawkins, WI; Tim Gass (Donna Helsing), Winter, WI; and Sheila (Trent) Westcott, Rothschild, WI. Mary is also survived by 18 adoring grandchildren and 10 beloved great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who claim Aunt Mary always made them feel special. Family and friends enjoyed Mary’s fun sense of humor and ready laugh, amazing cooking, warm hugs and compliments, and her easy-going personality that always welcomed extra friends and surprise visitors and reveled in the noise and chaos of large gatherings.
Throughout her life, Mary was especially close to her parents and four siblings (who preceded her in death) and their families. Most holidays meant large gatherings with her brothers, A. Richard (Clare) DeMars of Chippewa Falls and Roger (Joan) DeMars of Eau Claire, and her sisters Patricia (Melvin) Gass of Bloomer and Sharon (Robert) Crane of Rockford, Illinois. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joan and Clare. She also cherished Russell’s mother Gertrude Gass of Cornell and his four brothers and their wives (who all preceded her in death): Lloyd (Doris), Raymond (Jean), Urban (Marge) and Melvin (Patricia) Gass. Mary was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Lawrence Post, and daughters-in-law, Dawn (Dorshorst) Gass and Tammy (Marceille Bednorski) Gass. Mary’s family would like to thank the caring medical workers who showed kindness and compassion.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 615 Stark St., Wausau, WI. Friends may visit an hour before the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Visitation will be from 5:00–8:00 pm on Friday, January 21, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St. Wausau, WI.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com